I Am Carolinas Black History Honorees: Shaun “Lucky” Corbett

Shaun “Lucky” Corbett is the passionate owner of Lucky Spot Barbershop, located in Charlotte N.C. Shaun’s passion for hair emerged when he was 13 and continues to drive his dedication for precision cutting and personalized customer service to any client that he services. Shaun has worked diligently to build a brand that creates a culture for community engagement and second chances.

Professionally, for over 10 years, Corbett has hosted annual community give-back events such as the shops staple Back to School and Thanksgiving giveback events. To date, Shaun and the barbershop has been able to give back to the community, serving over 10,000 families in need. Shaun and Garry McFadden created and founded “Cops & Barbers”, a 501c3 non-profit organization that creates much-needed dialogue between the community and the police leaving them to create meaningful relationships. Taking relationships and community a step further, the organization offers student scholarships to youth to attend barber school, coupling each barber student with a police cadet thus fueling the mission of Cops and barbers. The organization also offers a community tutoring program that is free and open to the public tutoring children of all ages and many subjects! Due to the largely successful initiative, in 2015 Corbett was invited to the White House to speak with President Barack Obama’s Task Force. Additionally, Mr. Corbett was selected and awarded as the “Charlottean of the Year” by Charlotte Magazine in 2015 and has won various awards ever since.

In August 2019, Mr. Corbett opened the first African American owned and operated barbershops in any Walmart nationally. The first shop is located at the Wilkinson Blvd store in Charlotte, N.C and is on schedule to be the first of many.

Shaun’s philosophy is one that has given him the opportunity to leave an imprint in the community and translates well into any language – “my aim is to never forget my humble beginnings, work twice as hard to improve the quality of life and make a difference where I live and work.”

