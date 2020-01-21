CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

BET’s ‘Sunday Best’ Season 10 To Return Spring 2020

BET Awards 2019 - Roaming Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

BET’s Sunday Best is returning for season 10.  

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Jonathan McReynolds took to Instagram to make the announcement, also sharing that he’d be sitting in the middle of the judges panel again. 

If you think you have what it takes to be gospel’s next superstar, submit your audition here. 

Stay Informed! Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

SEE ALSO: Where Are They Now: “Sunday Best” Contestants

SEE ALSO: Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET Sunday Best’

BET’s ‘Sunday Best’ Season 10 To Return Spring 2020  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
FBI ‘Honors’ Martin Luther King After Spying On…
 1 day ago
01.20.20
Howard Thurman Helped Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s…
 2 days ago
01.19.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close