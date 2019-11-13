CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Top 10 Cities Where The Most Generous Practicing Christians Live

A new study by Barna Group has identified the top 10 cities in America where Christians are most generous. 

Stay Informed! Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Tracking cultural trends as it related to values, beliefs, attitudes and behaviors over the past 35 years, Barna Group found that three cities in Idaho (Poatello, Idaho Falls and Jackson) topped the list with an average giving of $17,977 to nonprofits and $15,601 to churches, yearly. 

The study looked at nonprofit and church giving. 

For non profit giving:

  1. Pocatello / Idaho Falls /Jackson, ID: $17,977
  2. Las Vegas, NV: $10,410
  3. Victoria, TX: $10,375
  4. Ottumwa, Kirksville, IA: $10,000
  5. Jonesboro, AR: $7,999
  6. Twin Falls, ID: $7,636
  7. North Platte, NE: $6,764
  8. Lake Charles, LA: $6,200
  9. Salisbury, MD: $6,125
  10. Wheeling / Steubenville, WV: $5,735

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

For church giving:

  1. Pocatello / Idaho Falls / Jackson, ID: $15,601
  2. Ottumwa / Kirksville, IA: $9,600
  3. Victoria, TX: $8,984
  4. Jonesboro, AR: $7,999
  5. Las Vegas, NV: $5,379
  6. North Platte, NE: $5,235
  7. Scottsbluff / Cheyenne, NE: $5,000
  8. Wheeling / Steubenville, WV: $4,663
  9. Selma / Montgomery, AL: $4,544
  10. Nashville, TN: $4,433

See where your city falls on the list here.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Top 10 Cities Where The Most Generous Practicing Christians Live  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
8 items
Twitter Slams Joel Osteen For Opening Church Doors…
 22 hours ago
11.12.19
Watch: Black Trump Supporter Destroyed By NAACP Atlanta…
 4 days ago
11.09.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close