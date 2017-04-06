Hezekiah Walker Receives Huge Honors At 2017 Stellar Awards

Hezekiah Walker takes top honors at the 2017 Stellar Awards!

The legendary iconic Gospel artist Hezekiah Walker took top honors at the 39th Annual Stellars Awards. Walker walked away with 2 awards across the choir category including Choir of the Year and Contemporary Choir of the Year with his chart topping release Azusa The Next Generation 2-Better.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! [sailthru_widgetfields=”first_name,last_name,gender,dob,locality,region” sailthru_list=”PraiseCharlotte-Subscribers”]

And the party didn’t stop there with over the top performances from Pastor Shirley Caesar, J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, and Jonathan McReynolds.

Erica Campbell and comedian J. Anthony Brown are set to host the awards.

You can catch the 39th Annual Stellar Awards, April 9, 2017 only on TV One for all the winners, performances and the pre-show.

RELATED: Bishop Hezekiah Walker On Why He Traveled Across The World For The “Better” Video [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text NC to 60796 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @praisecharlotte