Donnie McClurkin Performs “I Need You,” & More At The 2017 Prayer Breakfast

0 reads Leave a comment
Follow Praise 104.1: Follow @praise1041
One of the highlights of the 2017 Prayer Breakfast was Praise 104.1’s own Donnie McClurkin performing for our Pastors honorees. McClurkin, who can be heard weekday mornings from 5am-6am and Sundays from 10am-12 noon eastern on Praise also shared a testimony to the crowd and discuss why we need to watch over our church leaders during this time.
More From The 2017 Prayer Breakfast
- Dr. E. Dewey Smith Delivers The Word At The 2017 Prayer Breakfast
- Latice Crawford Sings “Choose Me” & More At The 2017 Prayer Breakfast
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
2017 Prayer Breakfast Pastor Honorees
22 photos Launch gallery
2017 Prayer Breakfast Pastor Honorees
1. 2017 Prayer Breakfast HonoreesSource:Grover White Photography 1 of 22
2.Source:Grover White Photography 2 of 22
3.Source:Grover White Photography 3 of 22
4. DR. FREDRICA BROOKS, REID TEMPLE AME, REPRESENTING DR. LEE WASHINGTONSource:Grover White Photography 4 of 22
5. PASTOR BUCAS STERLING, III, KETTERING BAPTIST CHURCH LEGACY CENTERSource:Grover White Photography 5 of 22
6. DR. ROBERT L. BRYAN, SWORD OF THE SPIRIT MINISTRIESSource:Grover White Photography 6 of 22
7. PASTOR E. JEAN BROCKINGTON, ABUNDANT LIFE CHRISTIAN MINISTRIESSource:Grover White Photography 7 of 22
8. PASTOR MICHAEL BARBER, DOMINION APOSTOLIC MINISTRIESSource:Grover White Photography 8 of 22
9. PASTOR DAMION BRIGGS, EASTERN COMMUNITY CHURCHSource:Grover White Photography 9 of 22
10. ELDER ROBERT VALENTINE, PRAISE AND FELLOWSHIP COGICSource:Grover White Photography 10 of 22
11. BISHOP PIUS FORLU, RIVER OF LIFE ASSEMBLIES MINISTRIESSource:Grover White Photography 11 of 22
12. PASTOR G.W. GORE, WORD OF GOD MINISTRIESSource:Grover White Photography 12 of 22
13. DR. AARON L. DOBYNES, SR. SHILOH BAPTIST CHURCHSource:Grover White Photography 13 of 22
14. DR. KEVIN JACKSON, GRACE LIFE BIBLE FELLOWSHIP CHURCHSource:Grover White Photography 14 of 22
15. PASTOR RANDOLPH FITZGERALD, ICONIUM BAPTIST CHURCHSource:Grover White Photography 15 of 22
16. DR. LOUIS B. JONES, II, PILGRIM BAPTIST CHURCHSource:Grover White Photography 16 of 22
17. ARCHBISHOP ALFRED A. OWENS, GREATER MT. CALVARY HOLY CHURCHSource:Grover White Photography 17 of 22
18. PASTOR GEORGE YOUNG, HEART FOR GOD COMMUNITY CHURCHSource:Grover White Photography 18 of 22
19. BISHOP EUGENE V. REEVES, THE LIFE CHURCHSource:Grover White Photography 19 of 22
20. PASTOR WILLIAM P. CABELL, MULTICULTURAL WORSHIP CENTERSource:Grover White Photography 20 of 22
21. DR. CHARLENE MONK, NEW HORIZON CHRISTIAN FAITH CHURCHSource:Grover White Photography 21 of 22
22. PASTOR DERRICK DEWAYNE KEMP, THE CHURCH OF GREATER LOVESource:Grover White Photography 22 of 22
Donnie McClurkin Performs “I Need You,” & More At The 2017 Prayer Breakfast was originally published on praisedc.com
comments – add yours