Donnie McClurkin Performs “I Need You,” & More At The 2017 Prayer Breakfast

One of the highlights of the 2017 Prayer Breakfast was Praise 104.1’s own Donnie McClurkin performing for our Pastors honorees. McClurkin, who can be heard weekday mornings from 5am-6am and Sundays from 10am-12 noon eastern on Praise also shared a testimony to the crowd and discuss why we need to watch over our church leaders during this time.

Donnie McClurkin

