Donnie McClurkin Performs “I Need You,” & More At The 2017 Prayer Breakfast

One of the highlights of the 2017 Prayer Breakfast was Praise 104.1’s own Donnie McClurkin performing for our Pastors honorees. McClurkin, who can be heard weekday mornings from 5am-6am and Sundays from 10am-12 noon eastern on Praise also shared a testimony to the crowd and discuss why we need to watch over our church leaders during this time.

2017 Prayer Breakfast Pastor Honorees 22 photos Launch gallery 2017 Prayer Breakfast Pastor Honorees 1. 2017 Prayer Breakfast Honorees Source:Grover White Photography 1 of 22 2. Source:Grover White Photography 2 of 22 3. Source:Grover White Photography 3 of 22 4. DR. FREDRICA BROOKS, REID TEMPLE AME, REPRESENTING DR. LEE WASHINGTON Source:Grover White Photography 4 of 22 5. PASTOR BUCAS STERLING, III, KETTERING BAPTIST CHURCH LEGACY CENTER Source:Grover White Photography 5 of 22 6. DR. ROBERT L. BRYAN, SWORD OF THE SPIRIT MINISTRIES Source:Grover White Photography 6 of 22 7. PASTOR E. JEAN BROCKINGTON, ABUNDANT LIFE CHRISTIAN MINISTRIES Source:Grover White Photography 7 of 22 8. PASTOR MICHAEL BARBER, DOMINION APOSTOLIC MINISTRIES Source:Grover White Photography 8 of 22 9. PASTOR DAMION BRIGGS, EASTERN COMMUNITY CHURCH Source:Grover White Photography 9 of 22 10. ELDER ROBERT VALENTINE, PRAISE AND FELLOWSHIP COGIC Source:Grover White Photography 10 of 22 11. BISHOP PIUS FORLU, RIVER OF LIFE ASSEMBLIES MINISTRIES Source:Grover White Photography 11 of 22 12. PASTOR G.W. GORE, WORD OF GOD MINISTRIES Source:Grover White Photography 12 of 22 13. DR. AARON L. DOBYNES, SR. SHILOH BAPTIST CHURCH Source:Grover White Photography 13 of 22 14. DR. KEVIN JACKSON, GRACE LIFE BIBLE FELLOWSHIP CHURCH Source:Grover White Photography 14 of 22 15. PASTOR RANDOLPH FITZGERALD, ICONIUM BAPTIST CHURCH Source:Grover White Photography 15 of 22 16. DR. LOUIS B. JONES, II, PILGRIM BAPTIST CHURCH Source:Grover White Photography 16 of 22 17. ARCHBISHOP ALFRED A. OWENS, GREATER MT. CALVARY HOLY CHURCH Source:Grover White Photography 17 of 22 18. PASTOR GEORGE YOUNG, HEART FOR GOD COMMUNITY CHURCH Source:Grover White Photography 18 of 22 19. BISHOP EUGENE V. REEVES, THE LIFE CHURCH Source:Grover White Photography 19 of 22 20. PASTOR WILLIAM P. CABELL, MULTICULTURAL WORSHIP CENTER Source:Grover White Photography 20 of 22 21. DR. CHARLENE MONK, NEW HORIZON CHRISTIAN FAITH CHURCH Source:Grover White Photography 21 of 22 22. PASTOR DERRICK DEWAYNE KEMP, THE CHURCH OF GREATER LOVE Source:Grover White Photography 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading 2017 Prayer Breakfast Pastor Honorees 2017 Prayer Breakfast Pastor Honorees

Donnie McClurkin Performs “I Need You,” & More At The 2017 Prayer Breakfast was originally published on praisedc.com