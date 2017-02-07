Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
When family comes to town it is always a good time. That’s how we feel when Earnest Pugh stops by the studio.
“Gospel Music’s Leading Man” dropped through to hang with Sheilah “The Belle” Belle. The pair was later joined by Praise Richmond’s Programming Director, Reggie Baker and there was no shortage of smiles or laughter.
Belle shared how she emerged victorious over cancer and the impact that understanding peers like Reggie B aka “Jesus’s Cousin” had on her journey to recovery. “If you have not gone through it, you don’t get it,” The Belle noted.
Watch all the great behind the scenes moments here:
Check out their hilarious Facebook Live video:
Don’t miss Earnest Pugh along with Cece Winans, Hezekiah Walker, and James Fortune performing live at Transformation Expo 2017 on Saturday, March 18, 2017.
Behind The Scenes: The Belle Shares Her Testimony With Earnest Pugh was originally published on praiserichmond.com