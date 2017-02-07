Mayor Jennifer Roberts Officially Facing Challenger

Mayor Pro Tem Vi Lyles announced today that she was running for Mayor of Charlotte in the 2017 election. Lyles said the city needs strong leadership to negotiate the challenges facing Charlotte from the impasse with state legislators in Raleigh to tackling the challenges of affordable housing and job opportunities for working class residents.

“I’m running for mayor to re-open doors that have been closed,” Lyles said. “Opportunity has evaded or most dedicated and engaged citizens.”

Surrounded by family and community supporters, Lyles made her announcement in the outdoor amphitheater of the old Afro-American Cultural Center. Thus far Lyles is the only candidate to officially challenge Mayor Jennifer Roberts. State Sen. Joel Ford announced that he is forming an exploratory committee. Lyles is finishing her second term as a city council member at-large and her first term as the Mayor Pro Tem.

