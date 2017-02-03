Earnest Pugh Delivers New Single, Building New Church & More

Follow Praise 104.1: Follow @praise1041

Earnest Pugh stopped by Praise 104.1 and The Cheryl Jackson show to talk about his new single “I Need You To Breathe“. However, during the interview we learned about some of the amazing work the Pugh is doing which includes building a new church in the Memphis area where he grew up. God has anointed Pugh to do great things and we can’t wait to see them come to pass.

Learn more with Pugh and our own Cheryl Jackson above.

