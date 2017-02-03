Earnest Pugh Delivers New Single, Building New Church & More

Radio One Exclusives
| 02.03.17
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Follow Praise 104.1:

Earnest Pugh stopped by Praise 104.1 and The Cheryl Jackson show to talk about his new single “I Need You To Breathe“. However, during the interview we learned about some of the amazing work the Pugh is doing which includes building a new church in the Memphis area where he grew up. God has anointed Pugh to do great things and we can’t wait to see them come to pass.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Learn more with Pugh and our own Cheryl Jackson above.

Related: Earnest Pugh Releases New Single, “I Need You To Breathe” [AUDIO]

Related: Holy Grounds! Anita Wilson’s ‘I’ve Seen Him Work’ vs. Earnest Pugh’s ‘I Need You To Breathe’

Shirley Caesar

And The Grammy Goes To? The 2017 Gospel/Contemporary Christian Grammy Award Nominees

20 photos Launch gallery

And The Grammy Goes To? The 2017 Gospel/Contemporary Christian Grammy Award Nominees

Continue reading And The Grammy Goes To? The 2017 Gospel/Contemporary Christian Grammy Award Nominees

And The Grammy Goes To? The 2017 Gospel/Contemporary Christian Grammy Award Nominees

Earnest Pugh Delivers New Single, Building New Church & More was originally published on praisedc.com

earnest pugh

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
After Nearly Five Years, Chicago Finally Fires Four…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 1 week ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close