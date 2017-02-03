Earnest Pugh Delivers New Single, Building New Church & More

Follow Praise 104.1: Follow @praise1041
Earnest Pugh stopped by Praise 104.1 and The Cheryl Jackson show to talk about his new single “I Need You To Breathe“. However, during the interview we learned about some of the amazing work the Pugh is doing which includes building a new church in the Memphis area where he grew up. God has anointed Pugh to do great things and we can’t wait to see them come to pass.
Learn more with Pugh and our own Cheryl Jackson above.
And The Grammy Goes To? The 2017 Gospel/Contemporary Christian Grammy Award Nominees
20 photos Launch gallery
And The Grammy Goes To? The 2017 Gospel/Contemporary Christian Grammy Award Nominees
1. Best Gospel Performance/Song: Shirley Caesar Featuring Anthony Hamilton (It's Alright, It's Ok)Source:Publicity Shot 1 of 20
2. Best Gospel Performance/Song: Jekalyn Carr (You're Bigger [Live])Source:Getty 2 of 20
3. Best Gospel Performance/Song: Travis Greene (Made A Way [Live])Source:Getty 3 of 20
4. Best Gospel Performance/Song: Tamala Mann (God Provides)Source:Getty 4 of 20
5. Best Gospel Performance/Song: Hezekiah Walker (Better)Source:Getty 5 of 20
6. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Lauren Daigle (Trust In You)Source:Getty 6 of 20
7. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Natalie Grant (King Of The World)Source:Getty 7 of 20
8. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Hillary Scott & The Scott Family (Thy Will)Source:Getty 8 of 20
9. Best Gospel Album: Tim Bowman Jr. (Listen)Source:Getty 9 of 20
10. Best Gospel Album: Shirley Caesar (Fill This House)Source:Shirley Caesar 10 of 20
11. Best Gospel Album: Todd Delaney (A Worshipper's Heart [Live])Source:WPRS 11 of 20
12. Best Gospel Album: Kirk Franklin (Losing My Religion)Source:Getty 12 of 20
13. Best Gospel Album: William Murphy (Demonstrate [Live])Source:Getty 13 of 20
14. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Natalie Grant (Be One)Source:Getty 14 of 20
15. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Hillsong Young & Free (Youth Revival [Live])Source:Getty 15 of 20
16. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Hillary Scott & The Scott Family (Love Remains)Source:Getty 16 of 20
17. Best Roots Gospel Album: Gaither Vocal Band (Better Together)Source:Getty 17 of 20
18. Best Roots Gospel Album: The Isaacs (Nature's Symphony In 432)Source:Getty 18 of 20
19. Best Roots Gospel Album: Joey+Rory (Hymns)Source:Getty 19 of 20
20. Best Roots Gospel Album: Gordon Mote (Hymns And Songs Of Inspiration)Source:Getty 20 of 20
Earnest Pugh Delivers New Single, Building New Church & More was originally published on praisedc.com
