Gospel
Funeral Arrangements Set For Joe Ligon

Funeral Arrangements for gospel legend Willie Joe Ligon, founder and lead singer of The Mighty Clouds of Joy have been set for this week.  An All-Star Gospel Musical Celebration honoring his life and music will be held Tuesday, December 27,  at 6 p.m.,  at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Beaumont, Texas.

Homegoing services will be held Wednesday, December 28, at 11 a.m., at Antioch where the Rev., Dr. John R. Adolph is senior pastor. The Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr., will serve as the eulogist and Bishop Neal Roberson will officiate.

Words of comfort, encouragement and memorials may be sent to: 
Mrs. Peggy Ligon 
c/o Calvary Mortuary   ( www.calvarymortuarybeaumont.com )
1225 South Seventh Street 
Beaumont, TX 77701 
Phone: (409) 838-0159 
Fax: (409)838-0551

Ligon passed away on December 11.

Photos
