On This Day In History: Magic Announces HIV Status

25 years ago today, Magic Johnson announced to the world that he was HIV positive. On Nov. 7, 1991, Magic Johnson at that time a 10-time All-Star, five-time NBA champion, three-time Most Valuable Player and arguably one of the greatest players ever to play basketball court, stood at a podium announced his immediate retirement from the NBA.

Magic has been a critical advocate for AIDS and HIV research, but perhaps more importantly has nearly single-handedly changed how we view HIV and AIDS.

