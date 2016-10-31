After a beautiful in-depth interview with Hillary Clinton, Erica Campbell says a powerful prayer of strength over the Senator and former first lady, so that she may be covered as she answers her calling to lead and continues fighting the good fight to win the election on November 8th.
Erica thanks God for Hillary Clinton and her desire to lead and work to do good in this world, and in the country. Erica prays that the hands of the enemy would be bound in any attempt to get in Mrs. Clinton’s way, and that she is surrounded with a good team that only aims to do the best by her. She asks to give Hillary peace, resilience and strength to move forward and accomplish all the good that she sets out out to do.
Plus, GRIFF made Hillary laugh when he asked her what she would do if all of her obligations were cancelled one day and she suddenly was free to do whatever she wanted. Hillary explained that she wants nothing more than to take a walk and leisurely enjoy the beauty of the world we live in.
Check out the audio player above to hear the full exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Erica Campbell Prays With Hillary Clinton [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on GetUpErica.com