A Look Back At Hillary Clinton’s Day In Charlotte (Photos)

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton spent Sunday visiting community members in Charlotte. She spoke at Little Rock A.M.E Zion church and brought up little 9-year-old Zianna Oliphant to the podium. Zianna stole the country’s hear with her tearful speech during last week’s City Council meeting.

Later Sunday, Clinton visited with young black men at Mert’s.

Photos
