New Bechtler Exhibit Features Hidden Gems & Charlotte Artists

Visitors to The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art will rarely viewed works in the new Bechtler Collection: Relaunched and Rediscovered. It will be on display until April 23. The exhibition features about 158 works from the museum’s permanent collection by 44 different artists. Sixty of the works haven’t been seen publicly in North America.

“This is a great opportunity to take a deeper dive into the collection,” says Bechtler curator Jennifer Sudul Edwards. “There is still so much to learn about the art inside. We are beginning to show more of the contemporary art that Andreas (Bechtler) collected, too, which will bring a new dimension to the museum.”

The galleries are arranged thematically. The first gallery is dedicated to the Bechtler family, and the artists with whom they had personal relationships – Joan Miró, Gustave Singier and Eduardo Chillida. The next examines issues from politics to classicism. Then there’s pop artists such as Andy Warhol, Jasper Johns, Pol Mara and Miguel Berrocal. There’s a room devoted to different philosophical investigations within the artists’ work. The final gallery celebrates Concrete art.

Bechtler Collection: Relaunched and Rediscovered (Photos) 10 photos Launch gallery Bechtler Collection: Relaunched and Rediscovered (Photos) 1. Romeo et Juliette (Romeo and Juliet), 1966. © Source:Miguel Berrocal, Romeo et Juliette (Romeo and Juliet), 1966. © 2016 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / ADAGP, Paris 1 of 10 2. Bechtler Collection: Relaunched and Rediscovered Source:Andy Goh 2 of 10 3. Marilyn Monroe Source:Andy Warhol, Marilyn Monroe (F. & S. II. 23), 1967. © 2016 The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York 3 of 10 4. Nachtzug (Night Train) Source:Pol Mara, Nachtzug (Night Train), 1969. © 2016 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / SOFAM, Brussels 4 of 10 5. Tridem K Source:Victor Vasarely, Tridem K, 1968. © 2016 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / ADAGP, Paris 5 of 10 6. Tracé sur le Paroi V Source:Joan Miró, Tracé sur le Paroi V (Traced on the Wall V), 1967. © Successió Miró / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / ADAGP, Paris 2016 6 of 10 7. Bechtler Collection: Relaunched and Rediscovered Source:Andy Goh 7 of 10 8. Andy Warhol Source:Andy Warhol, Andy Warhol, 2005. © 2016 The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York 8 of 10 9. Prison pour Danaé Source:Gustave Singier, Prison pour Danaé (Danaé’s Prison), 1962. © 2016 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / ADAGP, Paris 9 of 10 10. Max Bill Neue Werke Source:Max Bill, Max Bill Neue Werke (Max Bill New Works), 1972. © 2016 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / ProLitteris, Zurich 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Bechtler Collection: Relaunched and Rediscovered (Photos) Bechtler Collection: Relaunched and Rediscovered (Photos)

