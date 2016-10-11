CLOSE
New Bechtler Exhibit Features Hidden Gems & Charlotte Artists

Bechtler Collection: Relaunched and Rediscovered

Visitors to The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art will rarely viewed works in the new Bechtler Collection: Relaunched and Rediscovered. It will be on display until April 23. The exhibition features about 158 works from the museum’s permanent collection by 44 different artists. Sixty of the works haven’t been seen publicly in North America.

“This is a great opportunity to take a deeper dive into the collection,” says Bechtler curator Jennifer Sudul Edwards. “There is still so much to learn about the art inside. We are beginning to show more of the contemporary art that Andreas (Bechtler) collected, too, which will bring a new dimension to the museum.”

The galleries are arranged thematically. The first gallery is dedicated to the Bechtler family, and the artists with whom they had personal relationships – Joan Miró, Gustave Singier and Eduardo Chillida. The next  examines issues from politics to classicism. Then there’s pop artists such as Andy Warhol, Jasper Johns, Pol Mara and Miguel Berrocal. There’s a room devoted to different philosophical investigations within the artists’ work. The final gallery celebrates Concrete art.

