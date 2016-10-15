[Watch] Jekalyn Carr Brings Down The House At The 9th Annual Spirit Of Praise

You're Bigger Than Any Circumstance!

| 10.15.16
You are bigger than any circumstance and Evangelist Jekalyn Carr let the Spirit of Praise audience know just during her performance of her hit single “You’re Bigger.”

Gospel music’s princess has an amazing future ahead of her and this performance proved just that.

[Watch] Jekalyn Carr Brings Down The House At The 9th Annual Spirit Of Praise was originally published on praisedc.com

Jekalyn Carr

