Another Grassroots Coalition Issues Demands

A coalition of grassroots activists met on Wednesday to organize at a north Charlotte church to network and strategize. This wasn’t simply a gripe session or more calls for the resignations for Mayor Jennifer Roberts and Chief Kerr Putney. This group wanted to talk about next steps. The television cameras are dwindling. It’s mostly local media now. Soon even local cameras will be gone, but the problems that sparked the riots and fuel the continued protests will still be here.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing to the Praise Charlotte Newsletter. Please be sure to open and click upon receipt so we don't end up in your spam folder!

“We have to build each other to sustain this,” said Cat ? Southeastern Asian Coalition. “This is a long game.”

Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council 63 photos Launch gallery Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council 1. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 1 of 63 2. Mayor Pro Tem Vi Lyles Source:Tonya Jameson 2 of 63 3. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 3 of 63 4. City Council Al Austin Source:Tonya Jameson 4 of 63 5. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 5 of 63 6. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 6 of 63 7. 14749494542518 Source:Tonya Jameson 7 of 63 8. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 8 of 63 9. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 9 of 63 10. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 10 of 63 11. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 11 of 63 12. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 12 of 63 13. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 13 of 63 14. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 14 of 63 15. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 15 of 63 16. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 16 of 63 17. City Councilman Kenny Smith Source:Tonya Jameson 17 of 63 18. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 18 of 63 19. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 19 of 63 20. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 20 of 63 21. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 21 of 63 22. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 22 of 63 23. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 23 of 63 24. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 24 of 63 25. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 25 of 63 26. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 26 of 63 27. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 27 of 63 28. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 28 of 63 29. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 29 of 63 30. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 30 of 63 31. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 31 of 63 32. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 32 of 63 33. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 33 of 63 34. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 34 of 63 35. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 35 of 63 36. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 36 of 63 37. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 37 of 63 38. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 38 of 63 39. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 39 of 63 40. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 40 of 63 41. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 41 of 63 42. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 42 of 63 43. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 43 of 63 44. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 44 of 63 45. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 45 of 63 46. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 46 of 63 47. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 47 of 63 48. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 48 of 63 49. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 49 of 63 50. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 50 of 63 51. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 51 of 63 52. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 52 of 63 53. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 53 of 63 54. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 54 of 63 55. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 55 of 63 56. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 56 of 63 57. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 57 of 63 58. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 58 of 63 59. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 59 of 63 60. Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Source:Tonya Jameson 60 of 63 61. 14749493562358 Source:Tonya Jameson 61 of 63 62. 14749493514186 Source:Tonya Jameson 62 of 63 63. 14749493459856 Source:Tonya Jameson 63 of 63 Skip ad Continue reading Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council Protestors Voice Their Anger At City Council

SEAC is one of several organizations represented on Wednesday at a meeting that drew several dozen people.

“This is our fight too,” she said. “We are linked. If other Southeast Asians don’t know that, we tell them. We’re not going to be free unit the Black community is free.”

Other speakers talked about the importance of exposing more Charlotteans to the challenges happening in less affluent parts of the city.

“Forget national,” said one woman. “It starts here. If you can’t control what’s going on locally you can’t control national.”

Charlotte Uprising presented a list of 10 demands.They included include demilitarization of the police department, defunding the police department and redirecting the money into neighborhoods, release of people arrested in connection with the protest over Keith Lamont Scott’s shooting, release of names of all officers involved, reparations for Scott’s family.

Watch the hype chant video from tonight’s video.

Don’t Miss

Radio One, Inc. Says ‘#NotOneMore’

Get Mad Enough To Vote, Register Here!

Another Grassroots Coalition Issues Demands was originally published on oldschool1053.com