Fantasia Barrino Explains Why She Named Her Concert All Lives Matter

Fantasia Barrino has joined the likes of Christina Milian, Raven Symone and Stacey Dash.

Over the weekend, she announced her headlining concert in Charlotte, N.C., and fans went crazy after seeing the event’s name: “Hear Me Now! – All Lives Matter.”

Fantasia, Anthony Hamilton and John P. Kee putting on an "All Lives Matter" concert in Charlotte tonight. pic.twitter.com/hMgm2YDlDK — Carolina Blitz (@VashtiHurt) September 25, 2016

The dismissive statement, which is a response to the Black Lives Matter outcry, caused social media to go in on Fanny:

Fantasia's career is already on its 4th life and she goes and pulls some mess like this? pic.twitter.com/I2SpPAfwUF — Stefano Dimera (@2much336) September 25, 2016

@TasiasWord I am disappointed sis. ALM is so fucking problematic. Just google why it is. — WIM (@kingmarack) September 25, 2016

*deletes fantasia "when i see you" from apple playlist* https://t.co/1pPOe9s6Ah — Blick Targaryen (@Don_jide) September 25, 2016

But Anthony Hamilton, who was suppose to headline the concert along with Fantasia, released a statement saying that he did not approve the show’s name:

The event, which was originally scheduled to take place Sunday evening, has been postponed to next weekend. Fantasia and her husband posted a video explaining the event title:

Important message regarding tonight's event. Please join us next week. Thank you to the city of Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/jw9dKSvsWO — Fantasia Barrino (@TasiasWord) September 25, 2016

The singer also explained why she and her husband chose the show’s “All Lives Matter” title, saying,”Two thousand years ago, Jesus ended the debate on which lives matter. He died for all us. All of us. Martin Luther King stood for love and unity for all people. United we stand, divided we fall. Let’s all stand together. So black lives matter, yes they do. All lives matter.”

