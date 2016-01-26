Pastor John P. Kee Taking Water and Hope to Flint, Michigan

Pastor John P. Kee is always up for lending a hand in our community. But he doesn’t stop there. Known for his relief efforts in times of tragedy across this country, Pastor Kee is preparing to head to Flint, Michigan to bring some hope to the city who has been victimized by it’s own administration in the quality of it’s water. In addition to distributing water, towels and sheets, Kee is joining with Bishop Neal Roberson, Zacardi Cortez and more for the I Thirst Relief Concert February 2 in Flint. Stay close as there is opportunity for the Charlotte community to contribute to this effort and be a blessing to the people of Flint.

