Democratic National Convention a Huge Success in Charlotte

Thousands of people from around the country converged on the Queen City for the Democratic National Convention. There were a bevy of events and activities for visiting delegates and residents of Charlotte. A host of media outlets – including national cable television news programs – were on hand to cover the three day convention. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, provides an analysis of the impact the DNC will have on the 2012 Presidential election.

Also On Praise 100.9: