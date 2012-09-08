CLOSE
Democratic National Convention
HomeDemocratic National Convention

Democratic National Convention a Huge Success in Charlotte

1 reads
Leave a comment

Thousands of people from around the country converged on the Queen City for the Democratic National Convention. There were a bevy of events and activities for visiting delegates and residents of Charlotte.  A host of media outlets – including national cable television news programs – were on hand to cover the three day convention. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, provides an analysis of the impact the DNC will have on the 2012 Presidential election.

democratic national convention , election 2012

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
After Nearly Five Years, Chicago Finally Fires Four…
 7 hours ago
07.19.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 8 hours ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close