The USMNT’s World Cup run is officially over, and Folarin Balogun is taking the loss personally. He has apologized for the team’s loss.

After the United States was bounced from the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a 4-1 loss to Belgium in the Round of 16, Balogun addressed fans with an emotional message in an Instagram post about the disappointing end to his first World Cup campaign. “My debut World Cup… it hurts to wait 4 years to compete at the highest level our sport has to offer. I want to say sorry to our fans. It was not good enough when it mattered most, and we let you down,” Balogun wrote.

The loss was especially brutal considering the expectations around the U.S. squad as one of the host nations. Belgium controlled much of the match and turned the moment into a reality check for a team that entered the knockout stage with real momentum. Still, Balogun made it clear he does not believe this is the end of the story.

“Soccer in America will only become bigger. The belief, the talent, and the passion is continually growing, and I know the best days are in front of us,” he continued. “The future belongs to those who never stop believing. This moment will fuel us. We will be back. Why not us? For the nation. For the flag.”

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Balogun’s presence in the match also came with controversy. He had been sent off in the previous round against Bosnia and Herzegovina, but FIFA later suspended his one-game ban for a probationary period, allowing him to suit up against Belgium. Despite the noise around the decision, the striker said before the match that he was not involved in the process.

“Of course, it’s controversial when the decision is overturned. We accepted the decision when I saw the red card, and we accepted the decision when we were told I could play,” Balogun said. “I was not involved in the process. It had nothing to do with me personally.” Belgium proved to be too much for the co-hosts, securing a commanding win in Seattle to book a spot in the quarterfinals. The United States briefly pulled level through a Malik Tillman free kick, but Belgium regained control and never looked back.

For Balogun, the World Cup still had bright spots. He finished the tournament with three goals and an assist, giving U.S. fans a glimpse at what he can bring to the national team moving forward. Still, none of that softened the sting of the exit. The U.S. had a chance to make a deeper run on home soil, but Belgium made sure that dream ended early.

Folarin Balogun’s message to fans was simple: sorry for how it ended, but the story is not over.

See social media’s reaction to the loss below and of course Trump’s involvement in getting his red card questioned below.