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Jekalyn Carr Announces "A Night of Breakthrough" Tour

Jekalyn Carr Announces “A Night of Breakthrough” Tour

Published on July 7, 2026

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A woman in a white outfit with the text "Jekalyn" on her shirt, standing with her arms raised in a white room.
Source: WayNorth Music / CR8 Agency

Our girl Jekalyn Carr stays busy and blessed, and now she’s getting ready to hit the road!

On the heels of her six Stellar Award nominations, the Grammy & Stellar Award winner has just announced her A Night of Breakthrough Tour, hitting seven cities this fall.

The tour kicks off in Tampa, FL, on September 12 and wraps in Southaven, MS on November 15. In a press release, the tour promises “a powerful worship experience bringing a message of faith, hope, and breakthrough to audiences across the country.

The announcement comes alongside Jekalyn’s latest video, “History (Breakthrough) – Live Experience” from her critically acclaimed Jekalyn X The Legends album. In true Jekalyn fashion, she delivers a passionate and powerful performance in the video.

In a statement, Jekalyn says, “This tour is about reminding people that no matter what they’ve faced, breakthrough is still possible. I want every person to leave encouraged, refreshed, and believing God for what once seemed impossible.”

You can grab your tickets right now at  https://iamjekalyncarr.com/tour or https://brushfire.com/jekalyncarrtour/!

TOUR DATES

  • September 12 – Tampa, FL
  • September 13 – Albany, GA
  • September 18 – Pensacola, FL
  • September 19 – New Orleans, LA
  • November 7 – Birmingham, AL
  • November 14 – Jackson, MS
  • November 15 – Southaven, MS

Jekalyn Carr Announces “A Night of Breakthrough” Tour was originally published on mypraiseatl.com

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