Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

Former Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts says she is ready to step back into City Hall — at least for a little while.

In a letter to Charlotte City Council, Roberts said “so many people” have urged her to offer herself as an interim option following Mayor Vi Lyles’ announcement that she will resign on June 30. She wrote that her previous experience leading the city and her familiarity with current issues would allow her to help guide Charlotte through the upcoming transition.

Roberts served as mayor from 2015 to 2017 after years on the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners. In the letter, she stressed that this is not a political comeback bid, but a short-term commitment to public service if council members believe her leadership would benefit the city.

City Council is expected to decide in the coming weeks how it will select an interim mayor. Behind the scenes, several community leaders and political figures are already being discussed as possible choices once Lyles leaves office later this summer.

The decision arrives at an important moment for Charlotte, as the city continues to wrestle with growth, transportation, affordable housing and public safety concerns.

Past Mayor Back Running Office Interim Basis was originally published on 1053rnb.com