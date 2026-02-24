Pastor Mike Jr. Launches Bold “PMJ vs AI” Campaign AND Debuts at #1

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Pastor Mike Jr. is celebrating another major milestone, and starting an important industry conversation at the same time.

The 28x Stellar Award winner and GRAMMY-nominated artist has debuted at #1 on the Billboard Gospel Digital Song Sales Chart with his latest single, “He Can.” The song shot to the top immediately upon release, reinforcing PMJ’s consistent chart presence and the strength of his fan base.

“He Can” is a bold declaration of unwavering faith, reminding listeners that no situation is beyond God’s reach. With its contemporary production and testimony-driven message, the single encourages believers to praise through every season and trust God beyond circumstances.

But Pastor Mike Jr.’s impact this week goes beyond the charts. In tandem with the release, he launched a headline-grabbing social media initiative titled “PMJ vs AI.” The campaign addresses the growing presence of AI-generated music entering Gospel and Christian charts — and competing directly against human artists. PMJ has publicly advocated for a separate chart category for AI-generated music, arguing that faith-based artistry is rooted in lived experience. “This is bigger than me,” Pastor Mike Jr. shared. “I’m fighting for every creative, every songwriter, every producer, and every real artist who puts their heart and soul into their music. Gospel music comes from experience. It comes from prayer. It comes from testimony. There is nothing God can’t do — and no machine can replicate what God breathes into a human spirit.”

With “He Can” topping charts and sparking conversation, PMJ isn’t just celebrating a win – he’s challenging the way we handle this pivotal moment for faith-driven music in the digital age.