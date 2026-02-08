Red Carpet Rundown: Celebs Slay With Culture & Style At The Fifteen Percent Gala

Source:

The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala brought out the girls — and the fashion delivered.

The Los Angeles red carpet doubled as a celebration of Black brands, Black founders, and the power of putting money behind culture, with our favorite it-girl celebs arriving in looks that slayed and represented the moment. From curve-hugging gowns to bombshell beauty looks and designer statements that honored Black creativity, the carpet was a love letter to the community.

And whew — the looks did not disappoint.

Mama Tina Knowles Honored At The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala, Rocks Harbison Studio

Hosted by Abby Phillip, the gala honored Tina Knowles for her decades of advocacy for Black business and representation. As founder, Aurora James shared with Forbes, “She’s done a fantastic job of centering Black women for the entirety of her career. She has consistently believed in that representation from day one and has been a strong advocate for Black-owned businesses for years.”

Source: Savion Washington / Getty

Not only Beyonce and Solange’s mother, or Blue Ivy’s grandmother, but Tina is a titan in her own right. Tina has long championed Black entrepreneurship through her own ventures, including the House of Deréon and Miss Tina fashion brands. Her work continues to uplift Black creators and inspire new generations of founders and designers.

The night’s honoree arrived looking every bit the icon she is.

Tina stepped onto the carpet in a stunning Harbison Studio gown that embodied elegance and timeless glamour. The strapless black column dress featured gold embellishments down the front and dramatic opera gloves. Her voluminous curls and bold pink lip added warmth and personality while balancing classic and modern glamour.

Gallery: Top Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala Red Carpet Looks That Deserve Their Own Moment

Other attendees also brought out their finest cultural couture to the LA block party and gala. The carpet quickly turned into a runway, and the looks were everything. Think Olandria Carthen in bright orange sequins. Or Megan Markle in Hollywood glamour. Or Jackie Aina giving royal vibes in blue and gold.

This red carpet had us taking notes from the fits to the beauty notes. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite looks.