Government Shutdown Cut (Temporarily) Short

President Donald Trump has signed a sweeping spending bill that ended a brief, three-day partial government shutdown. Most federal agencies are funded through September – but the Department of Homeland Security is only funded until February 13.

That means Trump and Democrats now have two weeks to strike a deal on how federal immigration enforcement should operate, or agencies like ICE, TSA, and FEMA could face another shutdown.

Democrats are insisting on guardrails for ICE, including:

• requiring body cameras on agents

• ending the use of face coverings during operations

• stopping roving patrols and tightening when and how arrests can be made

Republicans and the White House want to keep DHS funding intact and argue that some of these limits could hinder law enforcement. For now, both sides have punted the fight – but the same disagreement is coming right back to the floor.

In plain terms: the government is open, but the debate over accountability versus enforcement is still very much unresolved.

WHAT WE CAN DO ABOUT IT (Faith + Civic Action):

First — pray.

Pray for wisdom, restraint, and clarity for our leaders – that safety and dignity would not be treated as opposites, but as shared goals.

Second — use your voice with Congress.

This is exactly the kind of issue your U.S. Senators will vote on in the next two weeks. If you’re in North Carolina, you can reach them directly:

Sen. Thom Tillis (NC) — (202) 224-6342 | tillis.senate.gov

— (202) 224-6342 | tillis.senate.gov Sen. Ted Budd (NC) — (202) 224-3154 | budd.senate.gov

Find your U.S. House member here:

https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative

Third — stay engaged, not overwhelmed.

Watch how this debate unfolds over the next two weeks, and remember: budgets are moral documents. They reflect what and who we value.