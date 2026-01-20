Trump Continues Threat To Greenland

Source: Sean Gallup / Getty

President Donald Trump is escalating his push to take control of Greenland, linking the move to his frustration over not winning the Nobel Peace Prize and warning Europe that tariffs are coming if a deal isn’t reached. In an interview and in text messages released by Norway’s government, Trump said he no longer feels bound to think “purely of peace,” arguing that the U.S. must have “complete and total control” of Greenland – even though it’s a self-governing territory of Denmark, a fellow NATO ally. He has refused to rule out using force.



European leaders are pushing back hard. Denmark and Greenland say the island’s future belongs to its people, not Washington. Several European countries are now sending small numbers of troops to Greenland for joint exercises, and the European Union is preparing retaliation, including possible tariffs on more than $100 billion worth of U.S. goods.



Trump has already threatened new tariffs starting February 1 on Denmark, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland, Britain, and Norway – raising fears of a renewed trade war that could rattle global markets and raise prices here at home.

At stake isn’t just Greenland – it’s the future of NATO unity, global stability, and whether diplomacy or coercion sets the tone going forward.



WHAT WE CAN DO ABOUT IT (Faith + Civic Action):



Family, this is one of those moments where foreign policy decisions can hit your grocery bill, your retirement account, and global peace.



First, pray for wisdom, restraint, and peace among world leaders. Big words and big threats have real consequences.



Second, use your voice here in North Carolina. Congress has oversight of military action and foreign policy. You can contact our U.S. Senators and urge them to support diplomacy over escalation:

Sen. Thom Tillis (NC)

https://www.tillis.senate.gov

(202) 224-6342

Sen. Ted Budd (NC)

https://www.budd.senate.gov

(202) 224-3154

You can say something simple like:

“I’m calling to urge the Senator to oppose any forced annexation of Greenland, avoid trade war escalation, and push for diplomatic solutions with our allies.”

And to find your U.S. House Representative:

https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative



Third, stay grounded. Not every crisis becomes a war, but history shows us that rhetoric matters and pressure builds quickly.



Matthew 5:9 reminds us, “Blessed are the peacemakers.” This is a moment to pray for peacemaking — and to ask our leaders to practice it too.