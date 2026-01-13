“Relationship Goals” Brings Faith, Romance, and Real-Life Love Lessons to Prime Video

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Prime Video is serving up faith, romance, and real-life love lessons with the brand-new movie Relationship Goals. The romantic comedy is based on Pastor Michael Todd’s bestselling book Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex, the same message that went viral as a sermon series and transformed into a publishing phenomenon. In the film, Kelly Rowland plays Leah, a driven TV producer trying to become the first woman to run New York’s top morning show—until her ex, played by Method Man, shows up as her biggest competition and claims he’s a new man thanks to Michael Todd’s book. Behind the camera, DeVon Franklin produces the project with Franklin Entertainment, bringing his track record from Breakthrough and Miracles From Heaven into a fresh, PG-13 rom-com that still carries a faith-centered heartbeat. Pastor Mike Todd doesn’t just inspire the story—he’s also an executive producer, calling the movie a full-circle moment that takes his relationship message from the pulpit, to the page, and now to the screen for a mainstream audience. Relationship Goals premieres February 4th on Prime Video.