Avelo Airlines Expands at Concord

Flying out of Concord is about to get even more appealing. Avelo Airlines just announced a major expansion at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, adding a third aircraft and upgrading to larger Boeing 737-800 planes, which means more seats and more availability on popular routes. Starting in March, Avelo will also increase flights to Albany, New York, while keeping service to Orlando, New Haven, Long Island, Rochester, and San Juan. Since launching in Concord last year, more than 230,000 Charlotte-area travelers have already used the airport as an easier, less stressful alternative to CLT. At the same time, Avelo is pulling back from some other cities—including Raleigh-Durham and Wilmington—which makes Concord’s growth even more significant for our region.