Denny’s Sneaker Drip Celebrates National Maple Syrup Day

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Denny’s just took “drip” to a whole new level—and no, you’re not allowed to eat it.

In celebration of National Maple Syrup Day on December 17, Denny’s is stepping out of the kitchen and straight into streetwear with one of the wildest food collabs we’ve seen yet. The breakfast chain is releasing “Sticky Kicks,” a limited-edition sneaker filled with real Denny’s maple syrup. Yes—actual syrup, sealed inside the shoe.

The kicks were created with celebrity footwear designer Mache, known for high-end custom sneakers, and they’re decked out in Denny’s iconic yellow, brown, and red colorway. Transparent panels on the sides and toe box literally showcase the syrup inside—because subtlety clearly wasn’t on the menu.

Only a small number will be released at DinerDrip.com on December 17 at noon Eastern, with early access for Denny’s Rewards members. The price? $195, adult men’s sizes 8 through 13. And just to be clear—Denny’s says do not puncture the shoe and do not drink the syrup. These drips are strictly for style.