Listen Live
Entertainment

Travis Greene Speaks On New Album & Balancing Ministry

Travis Greene Speaks On New Album and Blending Ministry with Music

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

travis greene
Source: Travis Greene / RCA Inspiration

Gospel superstar Travis Greene recently sat down with Jekalyn Carr on “Jekalyn Carr’s Family Affair” to discuss his latest musical chapter. The Grammy-nominated artist opened up about his first solo project in five years, the genre-bending album Made in the South. Greene explained that the record is a return to his roots, a “gritty, dirty” sound that celebrates his Georgia upbringing.

This new album intentionally breaks from traditional gospel to reach those who may not attend church. “I really felt from the Lord to make a missional album,” Greene shared, describing it as an outreach effort. He emphasized his artistic versatility, highlighting his work not just as a singer and songwriter but also as a producer who has shaped sounds for artists like Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Tamela Mann.

Made in the South boasts an impressive list of collaborators, including Jennifer Hudson, Andra Day, Lecrae, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard. Greene shared stories behind tracks like “Touched by Fire,” a “tent revival” style song with Jennifer Hudson, and “Big Heart,” a worshipful tune featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard that he says came to him during a separate writing session.

Greene also spoke candidly about balancing his life as a full-time pastor at Forward City Church with his music career. He described it not as a balance, but as a “rhythm,” giving 100% of himself to whichever role he is in at the moment. He sees his different roles—pastor, artist, husband, father—as integrated parts of who he is, allowing him to pull from his “tool bag” as needed.

Fans have more to look forward to. Greene announced the release of Made in the South Deluxe, a live version of the album, and a new holiday single titled “Christmas Song,” set to drop on November 28th. His core message remains one of hope, reminding listeners that God’s love is constant, even through life’s struggles.

Travis Greene Speaks On New Album and Blending Ministry with Music was originally published on mypraiseatl.com

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
National

What Does The Bible Say About Halloween?

Charlotte Skyline - Sunset
Local

5 Charlotte Restaurants and Bars to Close Their Doors

Chick-fil-A In San Diego
Local

Chick-Fil-A to Offer Free Waffle Fries

Jamese Ivy and Cassie Boesch
Local

United Way of Greater Charlotte’s Longest Table to foster dialogue

iOne Local Sales| The People Of Purpose Promotion (Sponsored by Ted Greve & Assoc) | 2025-05-21
Contests

The People Of Purpose

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Local

Shedeur Sanders to Start Against Panthers Today

Lifestyle

3 Creative Alternatives to Celebrating Halloween

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close