Charlotte Braces for cooler, Drier Weather

Published on October 31, 2025

Charlotte North Carolina Skyline - Lookin Up - Romare Bearden Park
After several rainy days, the Charlotte area will see a stretch of cooler, drier weather heading into the weekend. Skies will clear overnight, with lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Friday will be sunny and brisk, marking the start of a fall-like pattern. Afternoon highs are expected to reach only the low to mid-60s, about 5 to 10 degrees below normal. According to WCCB, the cool, clear conditions will continue through Halloween weekend, with Saturday morning possibly bringing the season’s first dip below 40 degrees. Residents are advised to bundle up for evening events and outdoor festivities.

