Two Million Carolinas Residents at Risk of Losing SNAP Benefits

Published on October 31, 2025

SNAP Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is shown using the text. SNAP provides food benefits to low-income families
Andrii Dodonov

Nearly 2 million people across the Carolinas could temporarily lose access to SNAP food benefits as the federal government shutdown continues with no resolution in sight. According to WBTV, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program supports more than 1.4 million residents in North Carolina, including over 130,000 in Mecklenburg County. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on its website that no benefits will be issued Nov. 1 if the shutdown persists. The stalemate, now in its 29th day, has drawn partisan blame from both Republican and Democratic leaders in Washington.

