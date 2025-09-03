Carolina Renaissance Festival to Host Job Fair This Weekend
The annual Carolina Renaissance Festival is just around the corner, and organizers are looking for help. From knights to pirates, it takes a large team to bring the popular event to life. According to WCCB, a job fair will be held this Saturday for those interested in joining the crew and becoming part of the festivities.
To check out an interview with one of the pirates, click here
