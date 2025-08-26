The Connection Between Brain Science and Goals | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “The Connection Between Science and Goals”

Today I want to share a powerful tip I got when I interviewed Joe Hart on my Willie Jolly Wealthy Way show and podcast. Joe Hart is the president of Dale Carnegie. Dale Carnegie wrote the landmark book ‘How to Win Friends and Influence People’ that has changed the lives of millions of people around the globe. And now Joe Hart has a powerful new book called Take Command, which gives you tools to take command of your thinking, your finances in your future. Your heart said in order to win in business and life, you must understand the amazing power of writing.

The goals he said that science has proven that when you write a goal and read it, you imprint that goal in your brain, which will help you to win more. He says that scripture is accurate, write the vision. Make it plain so the heater reads may run the race, take command of your future by writing your goals, write them down and then reading them every now and then and coming up with plans to make those goals into reality. It works if you work it.

