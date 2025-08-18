Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey CEO Fawn Weaver Remains ‘Unshaken’ Amid Receivership Order

Source: Eugenia R. Washington / Getty

Fawn Weaver, the founder of the acclaimed Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, remains “unshaken” after a federal court order hammered down on Aug. 14 cast serious doubt on the future of her Shelbyville, Tennessee-based Nearest Green Distillery and brand.

According to court records obtained by WGNS, U.S. District Judge Travis R. McDonough (Eastern District of Tennessee) has placed the distillery and Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey into a receivership, which will give a neutral third party—under court approval—the ability to manage, preserve, or dispose of assets connected to the distillery and business. The move comes in response to a lawsuit filed by lender Farm Credit Mid-America, which claims Fawn and her husband, Keith Weaver, defaulted on loans exceeding $108 million connected to both ventures.

Under the court’s ruling, Fawn and Keith are reportedly prohibited from selling assets or making major business decisions, with control now shifted to the court-appointed receiver. Farm Credit Mid‑America, as reported by the New York Times and WGNS, has accused the Weavers of missing loan payments and misusing loan proceeds, alleging that the duo diverted funds to acquire a $2.25 million property on Martha’s Vineyard and overstated its whiskey barrel inventory pledged as collateral.

The lawsuit also claims that the company misrepresented the details of the Martha’s Vineyard property purchase, failed to maintain the $1.5 million minimum cash balance stipulated under the loan agreement, and lacked adequate internal financial controls.

Though defaults reportedly began in 2023, the lender initially offered leniency, extending the loans on the strength of reassurance from the company regarding its success and strategic growth. However, following further payment failures, Farm Credit Mid-America reportedly requested the appointment of a receiver to manage the firm, while allowing the Weavers to keep possession of their assets. Notably, in May, it was revealed that the actual cash balance for the brand stood at just $261,000—far below the $1.5 million that the interim CFO had reported, the New York Times noted.

Fawn Weaver called the claims ‘lies’ in an Instagram video shared Sunday.

On Aug.17, Fawn took to Instagram to dispute the claims, calling them “lies,” and urging her supporters to “clear the shelves” of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey at their nearby store. Although under a gag order, Fawn urged fans to keep supporting the brand, promising she would overcome the accusations.

“Every bottle you move tells our distributors and partners the same thing: we’ve built one of the strongest and most resilient brands in American history,” she said with conviction.

When news of the lawsuit broke, reports claimed that Fawn and her husband no longer owned Uncle Nearest, but the 49-year-old entrepreneur told fans not to believe the “fake news.”

“Let me be clear. I built this company. I own this company, I run this company, and my leadership team—who have all been with me for six to eight years— are right here, building alongside me,” she continued. “Our team remains unshaken and unmoved. If that ever changes, you’ll hear it directly from me, and I know you will respond accordingly. All major challenges are inevitable in ownership; that’s why so many tap out. And my number one piece of advice to would be entrepreneurs is, if you are of the quitting kind, don’t start, because entrepreneurialism will give you 100 reasons a day to quit. But strong leadership doesn’t panic. It keeps a steady, handy hand and moves forward.”

Fawn went on to highlight how customers have been driving strong sales for Uncle Nearest long before the lawsuit gained public attention. So far in 2025, the premium whiskey brand has seen sales rise, even as overall alcohol sales have declined nationwide. States like Illinois, South Dakota, Florida, and Alaska have shown particularly impressive growth, with sales increasing this month by 216%, 107%, 92%, and 423%, respectively.

“Don’t forget, keep clearing them out. Leave no doubt. Send a loud message that you are behind this brand and the team that built it,” Fawn concluded her video.

The Weavers have contested several of the allegations in the lawsuit, attributing discrepancies in inventory and credit lines to former CFO Mike Senzaki, whom they claim was responsible for misleading financial reporting. They will be conducting an internal investigation against Senzaki for fraud.

Despite the high-stakes legal battle, operations at the Weavers’ Shelbyville distillery continue uninterrupted. As of Aug. 16, WGNS confirmed that tours and restaurant services remain open to the public.

The lawsuit follows a remarkable year for Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey. In 2024, Forbes valued the company at $1.1 billion, with CEO Fawn Weaver’s stake estimated at $470 million, solidifying its position as one of the fastest-growing whiskey brands globally.

