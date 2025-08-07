Natarsha Garcia Explains Why Singing Takes More Than Just Talent

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

When it comes to making a real impact through music, Natarsha Garcia believes it’s not just about vocal ability—it’s about connection, honesty, and heart. The CEO and founder of AGI Entertainment recently joined Erica Campbell for a conversation that pulled back the curtain on what it really takes to move people through song.

Garcia, who has worked in the music industry for most of her life and founded her performance training studio over 25 years ago, didn’t hold back when asked about the importance of vulnerability in music. “Most singers don’t like to be vulnerable,” she admitted, “but it’s so important so people can actually feel and believe what you’re singing about.”

It’s a message she’s passionate about, especially after years of watching singers focus only on technical perfection—runs, tone, and vocal power—without tapping into the emotion of a song. “Those singers that really bring you in and touch your heart… those are the ones you want to listen to. The others might be perfect vocally, but if they don’t make you feel anything, what’s the point?”

Garcia’s perspective comes from experience. She began singing at age 10 and never looked back. Over the years, she developed not just her own voice but a unique approach to artist development. While her school has several coaches, she occasionally works one-on-one with artists herself. “In the first 10 to 15 seconds, I can tell if a singer is honest. I can tell if I believe you or not.”

That honesty, she explains, is what separates a good singer from a great one. And it goes beyond just delivering a lyric. “You have to connect. You have to bring people in. You have to make people feel something—heal, cry, reflect, anything. That’s what makes music powerful.”

Garcia echoed something Erica Campbell often says: artists are ambassadors for other people’s feelings. “People don’t always know how they feel until they hear it in a song or see it in a movie,” she said. “Then they say, ‘Oh my God, that’s me. That’s my life.’ And that might be the moment they pick up the phone to make peace with someone, or decide to forgive, or even just reflect.”

And that moment? That spark? It only happens if the artist allows themselves to be fully seen.

“It requires your soul,” said Campbell. Garcia agreed: “It requires all of you. Someone can write a song and not even know you, but the lyrics are your life. When that happens, and it moves you deeply, that’s the song you’re meant to sing.”

To learn more about Garcia and her work at AGI Entertainment, visit agientertainment.com or find her on Instagram at @AGIEntertainmentOfficial.

