Local

Dandelion Market to Leave Uptown Location

Published on June 26, 2024

Downtown Charlotte, NC, with luxury apartments against the stormy sky at sunset.

Source: Alex Potemkin / Getty

Dandelion Market, a longstanding fixture on Fifth Street in Uptown, has announced its departure effective Sunday, July 21st, citing escalating rent costs as the primary motive. The restaurant and bar have been a cornerstone of the Uptown community for the past 15 years, says WBTV. A press release indicates that preparations are already in progress for a new Dandelion Market location. In the interim, the team is focusing on launching a new food truck service to complement the upcoming Tyber Creek Pub on Mint Street.

