1 airlifted, 1 killed in I-485 crash; northeast Charlotte closed

Published on June 21, 2024

A fatal collision on I-485 involving two tractor-trailers and multiple vehicles resulted in one person dead and another critically injured on Friday morning.

The incident occurred on the outer loop between Mallard Creek Road and Prosperity Church Road around 7:30 a.m., says WBTV. Emergency responders from the Charlotte Fire Department reported lane closures in both directions of the interstate due to the crash. Images from the site depict two tractor-trailers, including a tanker, with one overturned and both suffering significant cab damage. Additionally, at least three other vehicles sustained damage in the collision.

According to Medic, one individual was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition, while another person succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Four others were assessed for injuries but did not require hospitalization. The North Carolina Department of Transportation indicated that the roadway might remain closed until nearly 1 p.m.

accident Charlotte local North Carolina

