VP Harris Energizes CLT Campaign Amid November Election Heat

Published on June 13, 2024

US Vice President Kamala Harris visits JC Smith University

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Vice President Kamala Harris returned to the Queen City on Wednesday amidst the escalating momentum of the campaign trail leading up to November’s general election. Joining forces with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper at Johnson C. Smith University, Harris pursued her nationwide Economic Opportunity Tour. This marks her fifth visit to North Carolina this year and her third stop in Charlotte alone, says WBTV.

Throughout the tour, Harris spotlights initiatives aimed at fostering economic growth and bolstering communities through support and investment. Recent polling by East Carolina University indicates that Joe Biden currently trails Donald Trump by approximately five percentage points in the Tar Heel State. Nationally, polls depict a closely contested race, with a narrow margin separating the two candidates.

