Listen Live
Local

West Charlotte HS Graduate Sets Sights on the White House

Published on June 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
White House Cancels Press Briefing By Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Source: Kent Nishimura / Getty

Amid the graduation season in the Charlotte Mecklenburg School District (CMS), a significant number of students are receiving their diplomas. Among them is Malachi Thompson from West Charlotte High School, whose familial legacy echoes through the corridors. Continuing a tradition set by his great-grandmother and grandmother, Thompson proudly treads the same path they once did.

Throughout his high school journey, Thompson has been actively involved in various leadership roles. According to WBTV, he notably served as the Vice-President of Membership and Education for the Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Youth Council in 2020, subsequently ascending to the prestigious position of President from 2022 to 2024, marking the longest tenure in the council’s history. At West Charlotte, he assumed multiple responsibilities, including President of the Student Government Association Student Advisory Council and Royal Court Student Advisor & Prom Chair, as well as Executive President of the Student Government Association.

Thompson’s dedication to civic engagement didn’t go unnoticed, as he was honored as the inaugural recipient of the GenerationNation Civic Leadership Award. His journey stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of leadership and service within the CMS community.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

Charlotte graduate graduation local North Carolina

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Salute to Seniors Digital Yearbook 2.4 | iOne Local | 2024-06-10
Contests

Upload graduation photo: Enter to win a NEW laptop

Praise Charlotte logos
Inspiration

Is Masturbation A Sin For Christians?

historic southern city of chester south carolina
Local

Chester Co. Officials Anticipate Population Surge in Near Future

Sports Contributor Archive 2024
Local

Nation Honors Sacrifice on Memorial Day

aerial top down view of a parking lot new cars lined up in the port for import and export international.
Local

Truck Manufacturer Invests $21 Million, Creates 170 Jobs

Silhouette of a soldier with USA flag
Local

Fort Mill Commemorates Memorial Day with Ceremony

Charlotte Light Rail Commuter Trains
Local

Charlotte Close to Securing Norfolk Southern Rail Line

Lifestyle

A Lesson In Pride And Prosperity | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close