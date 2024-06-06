Listen Live
Charlotte Airport Unveils Fresh Airport Overlook

Published on June 6, 2024

Runway at Charlotte Douglas International Airporte, North Carolina, United States

Source: ValerijaP / Getty

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is set to unveil its highly anticipated permanent Airport Overlook to the public on Friday, June 7, located at 5130 Airport Overlook Drive. Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., admission to this exciting new attraction is free.

Spanning an impressive 600,000 square feet, the Overlook is designed to ignite the passion of future aviators. According to WCCB, it offers breathtaking vistas of the airfield, skyline, and terminal that enthusiasts have cherished for decades, enhanced with modern amenities such as LED lighting, paved parking, and an expanded food truck staging area. A retired U.S. military fighter jet, the F-4 Phantom II, serves as a striking centerpiece, alongside informative exhibits showcasing the rich aviation history of the Carolinas.

Young aviation enthusiasts will delight in the purposefully crafted playground, featuring miniaturized versions of airport features including an air traffic control tower and runway. Additionally, the site pays homage to history with a memorial for USAir Flight 1016.

