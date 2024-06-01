TTIME: Southern Baptist Convention Sex Abuse Scandal

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Two years ago, leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention announced that the Department of Justice was investigating them and their entities about allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct. Earlier this year, the SBC’s executive committee announced that the investigation was closed. However, the investigation is still open. According to The Christian Post, a former Southern Baptist Seminary professor and interim provost, who is the pastor of a church in Greensboro has been indicted on a charge of obstructing justice in a sexual misconduct case. In May 2022, Guidepost Solutions released a report that revealed that the country’s largest denomination had mistreated abuse survivors for years, denied responsibility for the actions of local churches and downplayed the number of sexual abuse cases. In March, Jeff Iorg was elected as the first permanent leader of the SBC in almost two and a half years.