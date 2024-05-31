Listen Live
Local

Belmont Drive-In Ready to Reopen Following May Storms

Published on May 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Drive-in movies

Source: smodj / Getty

Two weeks following the destructive storms in Gaston County last May, the Belmont Drive-In theater is poised to make a comeback.

Video footage captured by WBTV’s Drone 3 reveals the aftermath of the tempest, with panels torn off the movie screen, scattered debris across the field, and damaged fences.

Mark your calendars for June 7 and 8 as the theater prepares to reopen its gates. The reopening features “The Lion King” and “The Mummy” as the inaugural screenings.

According to WBTV, gates will swing open at 6 p.m., with the venue operating on a cash-only basis, sans ATM. Admission stands at $25 per carload, and the screen will illuminate around 8:45 p.m.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

local movie theater North Carolina

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Health

Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music

Money

Money Management Tips From Scripture

Larry Swayne
Entrepreneurship

The Wingzza Mambo Sauce is the grilling season’s most savory delight

Clarice Surles
Local

Charlotte Educator, Clarice Surles Is One Of America’s Favorite Teachers!

Alcatraz prison cell
Local

Four Face Charges Following Illegal Gambling Probe

Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches Over 1 Billion Dollars
Local

Sister’s Intuition Leads to Lotto Win for Kannapolis Man

Notre Dame v North Carolina
Local

UNC Boosts Roster with Transfer Portal Acquisition

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close