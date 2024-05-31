Belk to Expand Northlake Mall Store

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Northlake Mall, the premier shopping hub in North Charlotte, announces a significant investment from Belk for its Northlake Mall site.

Belk is set to revamp its two-story store by transforming the upper level into a distinct Belk Outlet, marking the first of its kind in North Carolina, the home state of the department store. The lower level will continue to operate as a traditional Belk store.

According to WCCB, this innovative move aims to elevate the shopping experience for Charlotte-area customers by offering a diverse array of high-end, national designer brands and products at discounted rates, alongside the traditional offerings available at Belk. The outlet will feature merchandise sourced directly from Belk stores, as well as value fashion and home items curated specifically for outlet locations.

