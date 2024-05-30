Some Tips for Parents Posting Pictures of Their Children Online

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Parents be aware of constantly sharing information about your children by posting pictures online. A Harvard Law professor, who specializes in children, family law and technology, says that parents are putting their children’s data and privacy at risk.

birthday photos reveal name, age and date of birth

social media posts provide the child’s address

Some of that information will prove to be valuable for scammers, who thrive on defrauding others. Things to consider before posting your child’s photos online:

consider what you are revealing by posting the photo and ask if you would’ve approved your parents posting a similar picture of you at that age

consider getting digital consent from your child before posting by explaining why you are posting and who will see it

The professor also recommends that you review the photos that have been posted, take down the ones you no longer want online and change your settings to private.