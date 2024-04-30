Listen Live
Local

Individual Shot Prior to Car Collision with Two Homes

Published on April 30, 2024

Police car siren

Source: Daniel Tamas Mehes / Getty

In west Charlotte, a horrifying scene unfolded as a speeding car collided with another vehicle, propelling both through two houses. Amidst the chaos, medics revealed that one individual involved had suffered gunshot wounds. The aftermath of the incident led to the closure of Mulberry Pond Drive for several hours, causing a backlog of traffic for several blocks as residents attempted to return home.

The tranquility of the neighborhood was shattered by the cacophony of crashing metal and splintering wood, a stark departure from its usual serenity. The road itself became divided into two crime scenes, each separated by considerable distance but united by unprecedented events.

According to WBTV, eyewitnesses recounted that the altercation originated elsewhere, spiraling out of control when gunfire erupted. Amidst the chaos, one individual, wounded by gunfire, sought refuge in a truck in an attempt to flee the area. However, loss of control over the vehicle led to a calamitous crash with a white van on the sidewalk, resulting in both vehicles careening out of control. The collision first grazed a ranch house before careening into the adjacent home, narrowly avoiding a rupture of the main gas line.

Read the full story here 

