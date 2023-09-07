Be Prepared for Greatness | Ericaism

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
Listen preparation is big in my life. Being prepared for what is to come mentally being prepared for what God has prepared for me requires a crazy amount of discipline. And while I have something great coming up like this album, this I love you album on September the 15th. The promo tour that goes with it is a bit overwhelming because it’s a lot of work, but I know that it is a part of what God has called me to.
So ways that I prepare is not just getting ready for the interviews and the conversations, but it’s also being spiritually prepared. Which means fasting, which means pushing back my plate, making way for the Holy Spirit to speak to me, by letting go of some of my normals.
By allowing myself to surrender totally and completely to the father, for him to speak loud and clear, here’s what I love about preparing myself spiritually for what is to come. It literally keeps me from getting to that place of worry. And if you are in any kind of business in your life, the worry is almost a natural part, and it takes intention and knowing who you are with making sure you don’t allow that worry to drive you to a place of stress and fear. So if God said he’s going to take care of me, that’s what I have to tell myself. If I believe that he is giving me something for the world, then I don’t have to worry about who will not accept it or who won’t be on board. I have to focus on who I’m called to.
I know that there’s somebody that we’re all called to, whatever that place and stage walk in that confidence and thank God for what he has prepared for you. If his word tells us I know the thoughts that I think toward you, thoughts of good and not evil, to give you a hope in the future.
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Then we have to trust that God will open the door for whatever he is giving you, to give it to the world so that they might know Jesus, I know there’s still a bunch of people who now believe in Jesus, the devil. None of it. They just floating through life. So I just want to bring some clarity. But I’ve got to be prepared first, I’ve got to make sure that I’m not giving them me. I’m giving them God, giving them what he said. So as I prepare myself y’all, pray for me, the undertaking is huge because the enemy is mad and I know it. But guess what? I don’t care. I’m doing what God has called me to do.
I’m going to tell the world that Jesus saves, that he loves, that he heals, that he delivers, that he is going to return, and we got to be ready when he comes. All right, so y’all pray for me, I’ll pray for you. Let’s all get prepared for greatness. There is greatness ahead of you. There is victory with your name on it, and we’ve got to tell the world about Jesus. And we can’t do it for our place of fear. But here’s what I love about the about God and him knowing who we are. If you’re afraid and take God help my unbelief, you got to be afraid of do it anyway. You got to wonder and do it anyway. And watch him give you the strength to do it. Watch him give you the wisdom, the words, the preparation, the finances, the staffing, everything you need. He’ll give you everything you need to be everything you need. I believe that from my nose to my toes. And that is my air. Isn’t for the day y’all love you. And I mean it.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- ‘N*ggers’ Do Not Belong Here’: Drunk Berkeley Cop Aims Gun At Unarmed Black Man Visiting A Friend, Lawsuit Says
- ‘You Don’t Like America’: Megyn Kelly Dog-Whistles That Michelle Obama Candidacy Would ‘Motivate’ GOP
- VP Harris Kicking Off College Tour At HBCU Amid ‘Hypothetical’ Worries About Biden’s Age
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
Be Prepared for Greatness | Ericaism was originally published on getuperica.com
-
How To Download The Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
How To Download Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
Join Praise 100.9 Mobile Text Club!
-
Warning: What You Need To Know About Scam Using Urban One-Radio Name
-
Buy Black Charlotte: Add Your Black-Owned Business To The List
-
Northlake To See New Stores Soon
-
Helping Black Men Avoid Stroke Risks
-
More Apparel Stores Coming to SouthPark Mall