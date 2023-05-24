Earthquake Reported in Western NC on Tuesday

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

On Tuesday, an earthquake rattled the western mountainous region of North Carolina. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake registered a magnitude of 2.6 and occurred in Haywood County, located just west of Asheville. The seismic event took place around 7:30 p.m.

The USGS estimates that the earthquake originated at a depth of 1.1 kilometers below the surface. Thankfully, there have been no reports of injuries or damage resulting from the earthquake at this time. Local authorities and emergency services are continuing to monitor the situation and ensure the safety of residents in the affected area.

Earthquakes of this magnitude are relatively minor and often go unnoticed by many individuals. Nonetheless, it serves as a reminder that seismic activity can occur in various regions, even those not typically associated with significant earthquake occurrences.

