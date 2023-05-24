Storms Approaching NC Coast Memorial Weekend

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As many of you prepare for Memorial Day weekend along the Carolina coast, it’s important to stay informed about a developing storm system that could impact your plans.

A coastal low-pressure system is expected to move along the southeast coast later this week, potentially bringing unsettled weather for the unofficial start of summer.

There are increased rain chances for the Charlotte area in anticipation of this system. As of now, the highest rain chances for Charlotte are expected on Saturday into Sunday. Along the coasts of South Carolina and North Carolina, scattered rain, gusty winds, and rough surf could begin as early as Thursday and Friday. It’s important to be aware of the possibility of high rip risk at the beach this weekend.

While planning your trip, it’s crucial to keep a few things in mind.

There is some uncertainty regarding the timing and track of the storm system.

Forecast models are not in good agreement, which means confidence is relatively low when predicting events several days in advance.

The timing and location of the low-pressure system are likely to change as more data becomes available.

