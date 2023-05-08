Friend of the Get Up! Church, Charles Jenkins stopped by to debut his brand new single “God Be Praised” for his new EP, “Gospel Music Changed My Life.”
When describing the song, Jenkins kept it simple and plain, saying “(It’s) hand clapping, foot stomping, tambourine, washboard old church, stand up.”
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Charles Jenkins Turns Praise In The Park Into A Full Worship Session [Exclusive Videos]
- Dr. Tara Jenkins On Stepping Into The Role Of First Lady At A Young Age [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Pastor Charles Jenkins On Why He Feels Free To Be Out-Of-The-Box [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Listen to Charles Jenkins’ “God Be Praised (The Broadcast)” featuring Walterene Johnson and Elder Eric Thomas
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
A prolific songwriter, Jenkins explains to Erica what motivates him to keep the pen going, saying “I’m always taking dictations as your husband, Warryn Campbell says so eloquently. I can write a song at any moment, at any time, any place, Chuck E. Cheese’s parking lot. Waiting on my bags at the baggage claim. I say to people, you know, you stay close to the creator, and you can stay creative and be creative at any moment.”
Charles Jenkins Talks New EP “Gospel Music Changed My Life” was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Jerry Springer Dead at 79
-
GMA’s Janai Norman Announces She's Pregnant with Baby No.3
-
Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2023 MET Gala
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Carolina's Own: Submit your Gospel music for a chance to be played on the radio
-
Charlotte Job & Recruitment Fair Presented by Radio One, Inc.
-
R. Kelly Transferred To NC Prison in Granville County
-
Substitute teacher, student fight over confiscated cellphone at Rocky Mount High