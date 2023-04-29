NC Listed as One of the Worst States for Teachers

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A new study by an education group ranks North Carolina as one of the most challenging states for teachers in the country.

The study, called “Best states for teachers 2023” by Scholaroo, places North Carolina in the 46th position out of 50 states.

The rankings are based on 41 different metrics related to various aspects of teaching, including career accessibility, compensation, benefits, work environment, and student performance. The study considered factors such as teacher-to-student ratio, average salary, and job availability.

According to TeachNC, first-year teachers in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools with a bachelor’s degree earn an average of $41,736. Those with ten years of experience make approximately $59,105.

Scholaroo’s report names Washington as the best state for teachers, with an average teacher salary of $81,586, followed by California, New York, and Massachusetts. The states that rank worse than North Carolina in this study are Indiana, Louisiana, West Virginia, and Florida.

